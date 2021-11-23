Steve McQueen to Unveil New Installation ‘Sunshine State’ at Rotterdam Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist Steve McQueen is set to unveil his new installation, “Sunshine State,” at the Rotterdam International film festival (IFFR).

The installation will be presented at the Dutch landmark Kunsthal as part of Rotterdam’s Art Directions, a multi-disciplinary section dedicated to daring films, installations, exhibitions and live performance. Commissioned by IFFR, “Sunshine State” marks McQueen’s first major commission since “Year 3,” which bowed at Tate Britain in 2019.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s latest installation during the next edition of IFFR,” said festival director Vanja Kaludjercic.

“McQueen is a visual artist and celebrated filmmaker who is known for his powerful and uncompromising vision and we are proud to offer a broad audience the opportunity to experience this newly commissioned work at Rotterdam’s cultural landmark Kunsthal,” Kaludjercic added. The executive said the festival will “celebrate contemporary cinema and cinematic art together with [McQueen] in Rotterdam.”

Other works in the pipeline for Art Directions include “Resetting Birds’ Memories” by Kiluanji Kia Henda, and “Revenge Scenes” by Taiwanese artists Su Hui-Yu and Cheng Hsien-Yu. Both are performances.

Art Directions will also showcase the festival’s program of music documentaries, Scopitone. Documentaries will unspool in a unique setting with live extras. These include “Italo disco” by Italian-German filmmaker Alessandro Melazzini, which will world premiere at the festival, along with “Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music” by American director T.J. Parsell. The rest of Scopitone programme will be announced soon.

Rotterdam also revealed the lineup of its Cinema Regained section which is made up of restored classics, documentaries on film culture and explorations of cinema’s heritage.

The highlights of this year’s Cinema Regained roster includes “Korean Ghost Story – Ieodo,” Choi Sangsik’s 1979 film which will have its international premiere at the festival; Jeong Jaeeun’s “Modern Korea: The Age of Beasts”; as well as two world premieres, Loubna Régragui’s “The Nine Lakh Stars” and Geetika Narang Abbasi’s “Urf.”

The festival also added several high-profile titles to its Limelight and Harbour sections. Bruno Dumont’s “France” with Lea Seydoux, which competed at Cannes, will play in the Limelight section; while “El Gran Movimiento” by Bolivian director Kiro Russo, “Hit the Road” by Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi, and “Mon légionnaire” by French filmmaker Rachel Lang will unspool in the Harbour lineup.

The 51st edition of the Rotterdam Film Festival will run from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.