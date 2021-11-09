Steve McQueen Sets Up ‘Blitz’ at New Regency, Working Title to Produce With Lammas Park

“Small Axe” director Steve McQueen has set up his next project, the feature film “Blitz,” at New Regency.

McQueen’s production company Lammas Park will produce alongside Working Title Films. There are virtually no details available of the project, which will begin production in 2022.

“Blitz” marks a reunion for McQueen and New Regency, who previously partnered on Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows.” The new film is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing.

Yariv Milchan, chairman of New Regency, said: “Steve is an incredibly talented filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. We are delighted to continue our partnership with him on this exciting new project.”

Calling the New Regency team “wonderful partners” over the years, McQueen added: “I’m thrilled to work with Arnon, Yariv, and Michael again and very excited to join forces with [Tim Bevan] and [Erin Fellner] at Working Title Films.”

Most recently, McQueen’s film anthology “Small Axe” was named best picture by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, while McQueen won the storyteller award at the Final Draft Awards. The series received a record-breaking 15 BAFTA Television Award nominations, and won five awards.

McQueen also co-directed and produced BBC-Amazon documentaries “Black Power: A British Story of Resistance,” “Subnormal: A British Scandal” and “Uprising.”

New Regency’s film slate includes “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a film adaptation of the acclaimed musical starring Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire and newcomer Max Harwood; Adrian Lyne’s upcoming “Deep Water,” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas; an upcoming untitled original film from David O. Russell starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington; and Robert Eggers’ upcoming film “The Northman,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

McQueen is repped by Casarotto Ramsay and Associates, CAA, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson, and Christopher, LLP.