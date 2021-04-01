Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough Join ‘Matilda’ Cast

Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”), Andrea Riseborough (“Luxor”) and Sindhu Vee (“Feel Good”) have joined the cast of Netflix and Sony Pictures’ musical adaptation of the beloved children’s story “Matilda,” directed by Matthew Warchus (“Pride”).

Graham and Riseborough will play Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, while Vee will portray Mrs. Phelps. They join the previously announced cast of Alisha Weir, who plays the title role of Matilda, BAFTA and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, playing Miss Trunchbull, and Lashana Lynch who plays Miss Honey.

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company with Netflix, the film will be distributed worldwide by Netflix except in the U.K., where TriStar Pictures will distribute in cinemas.

Dennis Kelly adapted the screenplay from the Royal Shakespeare Company musical, which had music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

“Matilda” was previously adapted for the screen in 1996, with Danny DeVito directing and Mara Wilson playing the title role, before becoming a stage musical in London and on Broadway.

Warchus had said when the project was announced: “‘Matilda’ will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, ‘Matilda,’ featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.”