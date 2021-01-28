Starzplay to Roll Out on France’s Canal Plus

Starz’s global streaming service Starzplay has struck a distribution deal with France’s telco group Canal Plus.

Under the pact, Starzplay content will be available on OTT at no extra cost to subscribers of Canal Plus Series and those who have subscribed to Ciné Series, Integrale or Integrale Plus channels or packs starting Feb. 3.

Starzplay’s programming includes Starz’s original limited series “The Spanish Princess” and “Power Book II: Ghost” with Mary J. Blige. Both series will be available on the same day they launch in the U.S.

Also on Starzplay’s lineup is the limited series “The Stand,” based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, as well as hit BBC/Hulu drama “Normal People” (pictured), Ramy Youssef’s millennial comedy “Ramy,” the period comedy drama “The Great” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and the true-crime anthology series “The Act” with Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

“We are thrilled to broaden our Canal Plus offers with Starzplay, and provide an always more extensive and eclectic offer for our subscribers,” said Pascale Chabert, head of content acquisitions and key accounts at Canal Plus Group.

“By integrating Starzplay, Canal Plus Group goes one further step in its ambition to aggregate the best content and apps of the market,” added Chabert.

Superna Kalle, executive VP of international digital networks for Starz, said the partnership with Canal Plus, “a marquee brand well known for its comprehensive offerings and exceptional service,” will allow Starzplay to expand its footprint in France and “introduce audiences to (its) vast library of compelling series and films.”

Starzplay has to date been available in France only as a direct-to-consumer app offering.