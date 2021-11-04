Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Sooryavanshi’ Sets Wide 1,300-Screen, 66 Country Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood blockbuster “Sooryavanshi” will receive a wide international release across 1,300 screens and 66 countries on Nov. 5, during the Diwali holiday frame.

This is the widest international distribution for an Indian film this holiday season, pipping the 1,193 screen release for “Annaatthe,” starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth.

The Hindi-language film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was due to release in March 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The release was subsequently postponed a few times, with producer Reliance Entertainment steadfastly holding on for a theatrical release. Consequently, the film is awaited with keen anticipation.

“Sooryavanshi” is a continuation of Shetty’s Cop Universe, which began with “Singham” (2011), the remake of Tamil-language “Singam” (2010), followed by “Singham Returns (2014), and “Simmba” (2018).

In North America, “Sooryavanshi,” will be released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It will be shown on 137 screens in the United Arab Emirates and 107 screens in Australia. It will release at 158 locations across Europe, including 29 screens in France, 36 screens in Germany, 20 screens in Spain, and 19 screens in Italy.

Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are amongst the new non-traditional countries for Bollywood product where the film will be released day and date.

Rohit Shetty said: “I have waited for a long time to release ‘Sooryavanshi’ on the big screens and it’s heartening to get such a wide release across the world. I hope and pray that the audience will enjoy watching it in the cinemas with family and friends this festive season.”

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.