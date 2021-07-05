Sony Pictures Television Inks Movie Slate Deal With Turkish Pay TV Sinema TV

Sony Pictures Television has announced a first-run feature film slate deal with Turkish pay TV operator Sinema TV that expands the two companies’ existing library content deal.

Under this new agreement, Sinema TV will now get first pay-TV window rights to fresh Sony Pictures theatrical titles such as “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Uncharted,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

In April SPT and Sinema TV signed a three-year volume deal comprising the bulk of Sony’s most popular recent and library titles. That agreement includes an exclusive one-month window in July to rights in Turkey for the entire “Spider-Man” franchise on Sinema TV.

“We are delighted to expand our long-term cooperation with Sony Pictures Television with a multi-year first pay deal,” said Ferik Faruk Boyacioglu, who is Sinema TV Partner and CEO. “With this new deal, we will be able to present our viewers a variety of fantastic movies which are highly valuable in the time of pandemic,” he added.

Mark Young, executive VP of networks and distribution for EMEA at Sony Pictures Television, said: “We have a fantastic collaborative relationship with the team at Sinema TV and we are really pleased to announce this deal to bring them the first pay window rights in Turkey to some of SPE’s most anticipated upcoming theatrical titles.”