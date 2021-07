Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Oscar-Winning Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” which will star Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman, Variety has learned.

SPC, which previously worked with Zeller on “The Father,” acquired rights for North America and a string of international territories in Asia and Eastern Europe. As with “The Father,” “The Son” was adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”), from Zeller’s critically acclaimed stage play. Zeller and Hampton just won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

“The Son” focuses on Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is is troubled, distant and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

The film is being produced by Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (“The King’s Speech”), as well as Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone (“The Father”) alongside Zeller. Film4 are co-financing. Shooting is expected to start in the coming weeks.

International sales on “The Son” are being handled by Cross City Films and Embankment, with Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance co-repping U.S. rights.

Zeller is rolling off “The Father” which won two BAFTAs and a pair of Oscars for adapted screenplay and leading actor for Sir Anthony Hopkins. “The Father” also earned Oscar nominations for best picture, editing, production design and supporting actress.