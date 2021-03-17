Sola Boards ‘Three Wishes for Cinderella,’ Starring Pop Star Astrid S (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agency Sola Media, which is taking part in Hong Kong’s Filmart this week, has boarded the Norwegian remake of Czech classic film “Three Wishes for Cinderella,” with pop music star Astrid Smeplass, better known as Astrid S, playing Cinderella.

Smeplass’ tracks have generated more than 2.3 billion streams with hit singles such as “Hurts So Good,” “Think Before I Talk” and “Emotion.”

Smeplass said of Václav Vorlícek’s 1973 classic: “It is such an important film. When I was young, I admired the original version of Cinderella a lot, and I hope that we will reach a wide female audience who will see that they can be just as brave and courageous as she.“

Sola’s Solveig Langeland, who acts as an executive producer on the film, said it would be “an incredibly modern and feminist yet charming and atmospheric fairy-tale.”

Langeland said that Cinderella would be portrayed as “kind and beautiful, yet independent and strong.” Cinderella would be “an active protagonist and the architect of her own fortune,” she added.

Cengiz Al, who starred as Yousef Acar in hit Norwegian series “Skam,” stars as the prince. “Skam” was remade across Europe and Latin America, and in the U.S.

The cast of “Three Wishes for Cinderella” also includes Kristofer Hivju (“Game of Thrones”), Bjørn Sundquist (“Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”), Thorbjørn Harr (“Vikings”), Nils Jørgen Kaalstad (“Lilyhammer”), and Ellen Dorrit and Ingrid Giæver, who both starred in Joachim Trier’s “Thelma.”

The film, which is being shot in Norway, is directed by Cecilie Mosli (“Grey’s Anatomy”), and produced by Storm Films’ Frederick P. N. Howard (“Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama”), and Petter Borgli (“Insomnia”).

Howard said: “We want to create an arctic blockbuster based on one of mankind’s oldest humanistic fairy tales. A grand story about breaking free from the chains of tyranny, trusting love and believing in what is good in this world. Exactly what the world needs when theaters start opening up again.”