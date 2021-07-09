Sola Media Acquires Animated Feature ‘Finnick’ From Top Russian Toon House Riki Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Sola Media has acquired sales rights across a host of territories for “Finnick,” an animated feature from leading Russian animation studio Riki Group, Variety has learned. The companies will be introducing the film to buyers during the Cannes Film Market.

The CGI-animated comedy follows the adventures of 13-year-old Christine, who befriends the young prankster Finnick — one of the furry invisible beings known as Finns — in unlikely circumstances. Soon after, inexplicable events begin to happen in their city and the odd couple has to team up to solve the mysterious events.

Stuttgart-based Sola Media specializes in high-end animated feature films. The company has acquired the rights to territories including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Australia and New Zealand.

“We immediately fell in love with ‘Finnick’ when we saw the first teaser. It is beautifully animated and brings across a lot of humor which is especially needed right now,” said Sola Media’s managing director Solveig Langeland. “The creative idea to have an invisible Finn in your house is compelling and sparks the audience’s imagination. Who wouldn’t love to have a helpful Finn around?”

Riki Group is best known for its popular series “Kikoriki” and “The Fixies,” which have collectively racked up more than 15 billion views across streaming platforms. “Finnick” is the company’s first full-length project that isn’t spun off from one of its series. The company is also looking at developing the story of Finnick and his friends into a TV series.

Riki Group and Sola Media are presenting a new trailer for “Finnick” in Cannes. The feature is set to premiere in early 2022.