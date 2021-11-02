Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’ Scores Global Sales for HanWay Films

Paul Schrader’s forthcoming crime thriller, “Master Gardener,” has sold into a raft of global markets, including Germany, France and Canada.

The next movie from the “Card Counter” director stars Joel Edgerton as Narvel Roth, the gardener of an American estate who is forced to confront his dark past. Sigourney Weaver stars as the estate’s wealthy dowager, Mrs. Haverhill. When she demands that Narvel take her wayward great-niece Maya on as a new apprentice, the gardener’s quiet life is upended with unexpected chaos.

London-based sales outfit HanWay Films, which recently handled Schrader’s Venice-premiering “The Card Counter,” has sold the movie into Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East).

In addition to handling international sales and distribution, HanWay is also co-repping the North American sale with David Gonzales.

“Master Gardener” is based on an original screenplay written by Schrader, whose credits include “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull.” He received his first Oscar nomination for the Ethan Hawke-fronted “First Reformed.”

Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti will produce together with David Gonzales, Schrader’s manager. Luisa Law and KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts will executive produce. Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year in the southern U.S.