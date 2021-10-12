Dandelooo Deals Annecy Winner ‘Shooom’s Odyssey’ in Key Territories

Emmy-winning French animation production-distribution studio Dandelooo has closed several key sales for its exquisite 2D animated preschool short film “Shooom’s Odyssey,” a standout at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Film Festival where it took the Crystal for Best TV Production and was selected as one of Variety’s 10 Shorts Not to Miss that year.

Dandelooo has struck deals for the Picolo Pictures-Bardaf! Productions co-production with Discovery Kids in Latin America, ZDF in Germany, RAI in Italy, Japan’s NHK, Movistar in Spain, Periscoop in the Netherlands, Hop! In Israel, Truecorp in Thailand, Taiwan’s MomoKids and South Korean public broadcaster EBS.

“Shooom’s Odyssey” was directed by award-winning animator Julien Bisaro, whose impressive resume includes productions such as his black and white César-nominated short “Bang Bang!,” storyboard artist work on Cannes and Annecy winner and Oscar nominee “I Lost My Body” and Annecy Audience Award-winner and Oscar nominee “The Secret of Kells.”

Bisaro’s latest is more contained than was “Bang Bang!”, natural enough since it’s preschool fare turning on cute owl chick Shooom – burning black eyes, orange irises, pristine white fluffy plumage – who hatches just as a storm is tuning up in the bayou around her nest, separating her from her mother.

With unwavering perseverance, the hatchling sets out to find that, or any, mother, even auditioning an alligator and a racoon along the way. She crosses paths with other wild animals, some kind and some less-so, before meeting Walter and Rosie, two children who look to aid the lost little bird.

Bisaro’s film was selected as the best short for kids up to six at Prix Jeunesse International 2020, best animated short for children at Anima 2020 in Brussels and won nearly three-dozen other international awards, screening at more than 70 festival appearances globally.

“This cute little female owl has captured the hearts of people from all over the world thanks to the wonderful talent of creators Julien Bisaro and Claire Paoletti,” said Dandelooo co-founder Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin. “We hope that she continues to garner many more. We are so proud to be a part of their great adventure.”