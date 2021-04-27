Sheffield Doc/Fest Reveals MeetMarket, Arts Talent Market Projects

The U.K.’s Sheffield Doc/Fest has announced 55 projects for pitching forum MeetMarket and 22 projects for the Arts Talent Market.

The events run in parallel June 9-11 as part of the wider festival, which runs June 4-13. The MeetMarket will see projects presented to industry partners and consist of a mix of emerging talent and experienced filmmakers. The emerging talents include Agustina Comedi, Cassie Quarless, Cyril Aris, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, Tom Fassaert and Usayd Younis. There are also several seasoned players, such as Andre Singer (“Meeting Gorbachev”), Andreas Voit (“Leipzig in The Fall”), Diane Quon (“Minding the Gap”), Göran Hugo Olsson (“The Black Power Mixtape”), Kellen Quinn (“Time”), Riel Roch-Decter (“All Light”), Sean Mcallister (“A Syrian Love Story”), and Sierra Pettengill (“The Reagan Show”)

The Arts Talent Market will connect 22 creatives and teams with industry representatives. The work is an almost equal split between immersive VR/AR, and video art or installation pieces, with the common factor being an artist-led, experimental approach. Participants include institutions such as the Tate, MoMA, ARTE, HTC Vive, SXSW, IFFR, MUTEK, and the Venice Film Festival.

“During these times of restricted travel, it’s vital that spaces for meaningful connections remain open,” said Patrick Hurley, industry director, Sheffield Doc/Fest. “We received extremely positive feedback from participants in our virtual market last year and are looking forward to facilitating a round of connections for these terrific new projects in June. Industry representatives from all territories with the capacity to support new work are welcome.”

The 2021 edition of the festival will open with the European premiere of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul” and close with the world premiere of Mark Cousins’ “The Story of Looking.”

It runs at cinemas in Sheffield and online.

MEETMARKET PROJECTS 2021

“A Distant Call”

Indonesia, U.K.

Director: Andrea Suwito | Producer: Finbar Somers | Co-Producer: Mandy Marahimin

“A Game of Secrets”

Denmark

Director: Niels Borchert Holm | Producer: Peter Engel

“A Good Bad Guy” (W/T)

U.S.

Director: Alex Morelli | Producer: Daniel Garber | EP: Sierra Pettengill

“A Night of Knowing Nothing”

France, India

Director: Payal Kapadia | Producer: Thomas Hakim

“Brotherhood” (W/T)

Switzerland, Poland

Director: Hanka Maciag | Producer: Esther van Messel

“Call Nina!”

Sweden, U.K.

Director: Lamin Daniel Jadama | Producers: Lamin Daniel Jadama, Daniela J – Alvarez | Co-Producer: SVT (Theresa Traoré Dahlberg, Emelie Persson)

“Celtic Utopia”

Sweden

Directors: Lars Lovén, Dennis Harvey |Producer: Elin Lilleman Eriksson

“Colors of White Rock”

Mongolia, France

Director: Khoroldorj Choijoovanchig | Producer: Tessa Louise Salomé

“Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano”

Germany, Lebanon, France

Director: Cyril Aris | Producer: Katharina Weser | Co-Producer: Myriam Sassine

“Eternity One”

U.S.

Director: Marnie Ellen Hertzler | Producers: Riel Roch-Decter, Emma Hannaway

“Fedora”

Portugal, Mexico, U.S.

Director: Leland Palmer | Producer: Eduardo Ruiz Vasconcelos | EP: Maja Moguel, Diana Ibargüen

“Go Come Stay – New Nomads in Europe” (W/T)

Germany

Director: Andreas Voigt | Producer: Barbara Etz

“Happiness”

Russia, Estonia

Directors: Dmitry Kubasov, Anastasia Murashkina | Producers: Max Tuula, Maria Gavrilova

“Here, the Silence is Heard”

Chile

Director: Gabriela Pena | Producer: Picho García

“In Your Shadow”

Netherlands, South Africa

Directors: Thabi Mooi, Tom Fassaert | Producers: Renko Douze, Hasse van Nunen

“IndieFilm_Upnorth Oct 2020_01”

U.K., Norway

Director: Håvard Bustnes | Producer: Carsten Aanonsen

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

U.K., Scotland, U.S.

Director: Ella Glendining | Producer: Janine Marmot

“Israel and Palestine on Swedish TV 1959-1989”

Sweden

Director: Göran Hugo Olsson | Producers: Tobias Janson, Dennis Harvey (Assistant Producer)

“It Didn’t Start With You”

U.K.

Director: Chloe Abrahams | Producer: Emma Norton | Consulting Producer: Diane Quon

“Lost Futures”

Ireland

Director: Niall McCann | Producer: Matthew Boyd | EP: Tadhg O’Sullivan

“Love Alone Can’t Make a Child”

Germany, Norway

Director: Judith Beuth | Producers: Andrew Grant, Stefan Kloos

“Madame Négritude”

U.S., France, Martinique

Director: Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich | Producer: Christine Sanders

“Malcolm”

U.K., U.S.

Director: Usayd Younis | Producer: Cassie Quarless

“Marai”

Brazil

Director: Lara Carmo | Producer: Fernanda Guimaraes Abreu

“Matabeleland”

Kenya

Director: Nyasha Kadandara | Producer: Sam Soko

“Motherboard”

U.K.

Director: Victoria Mapplebeck | Producer: Carol Nahra | EPs: Debbie Manners , Adam Gee

“Mrs Robinson”

Ireland

Director: Aoife Kelleher | Producer: Trisha Canning | EP: Cormac Hargaden

“Omitama” (W/T)

U.K., Côte d’Ivoire

Director: Matthew Davies | Producers: Joshua Llewellyn, Joël Akafou | Co-Producer: Martina Bassenger

“Q”

Lebanon, U.S.

Director: Jude Chehab | Producer: Jude Chehab

“Red Herring”

U.K.

Director: Kit Vincent | Producer: Ed Owles | Co-Producer: Dea Gjinovci | EPs: Rachel Wexler & Jez Lewis

“Second Generation”

Greece, Spain

Directors: Elpida Nikou, Rodrigo Hernandez | Producers: Elpida Nikou, Rodrigo Hernandez | Co-Producer: Kellen Quinn

“Sugar Island”

Dominican Republic, Spain

Director: Johanné Gómez Terrero | Producer: David Baute

“Sunday in Japan”

U.K., Portugal

Directors: Leo Nelki, Sunday Bamweyana | Producers: Antonio Ribeiro, Golriz Kolahi

“The Female Gaze”

France

Director: Iris Brey | Producer: Bérénice Vincent

“The Last Great Event”

Sweden, U.K.

Director: Phillip Carter | Producer: Dylan Williams

“The Last Tour of Yemen”

U.K.

Director: Sean Mcallister | Producers: Sean Mcallister, Erin Bottari

“The Plague”

Poland

Director: Monika Kotecka | Producer: Paweł Kosuń

“The Shadow Scholars”

U.K.

Director: Eloise King | Producers: Eloise King, Riel Roch-Decter | EP: Patricia Kingori

“The Time of Pomegranates”

U.K.

Director: Simon Hipkins | Producer: Simon Hipkins | EP: Charly Feldman

“The Tuba Thieves”

U.S.

Director: Alison O’Daniel | Producer: Rachel Nederveld

“The White Doctor”

Ireland, Kenya

Director: Zippy Kimundu | Producer: Ciaran Cassidy

“TISH”

U.K.

Director: Paul Sng | Producer: Jen Corcoran | Co-Producer: John Archer

Untitled Digital Privacy Project

U.K.

Director: Kate Stonehill | Producer: Steven Lake | Co-Producer: Sorcha Bacon

Untitled Hydebank Film

Northern Ireland, U.K., U.S.

Director: Ross McClean | Producer: Bronte Stahl

Untitled Marjolaine Grappe Film

France

Director: Marjolaine Grappe | Producers: Dana Nachman, Thierry Marro, Chelsea Matter

Untitled: Miss Africa South

South Africa

Directors: Aliki Saragas-Georgiou, Jacqui-Lee Katz | Producers: Bridget Pickering, Aliki Saragas-Georgiou, Jacqui-Lee Katz | Co-Producer: Darren Kerr

Untitled Vinay Shukla Project

India

Director: Vinay Shukla | Producers: Vinay Shukla, Khushboo Ranka | Co-Producer: Luke W Moody

“Vestibule”

U.S.

Director: Riley Hooper | Producer: Caitlin Mae Burke

“Volver a Volver” (Return Again)

Czech Republic, Venezuela

Directors: Valerio Mendoza, Jorge Sánchez Calderón | Producer: Katerina Cerna

“We Are Here to Stay”

India

Director: Sunanda Bhat | Producer: Anirban Dutta

“We are Volcanoes”

Hong Kong SAR China

Directors: Sharon Yeung, Natalie A. Chao | Producers: Peter Yam, Sharon Yeung

“Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer”

Germany, U.K.

Director: Thomas von Steinaecker | Producer: Bernhard von Hülsen | Co-Producer: André Singer

“Whores Like Us”

Argentina

Director: Agustina Comedi | Producer: GUIDO DENIRO, Anahí Farfán

“Women Against The Bomb”

France

Director: Sonia Gonzalez | Producer: Anne Labro

“Yoyogi”

Estonia, Japan

Director: Max Golomidov | Producer: Volia Chajkouskaya, Ivo Felt

ARTS TALENT MARKET PROJECTS 2021

“15 Iranian Years”

U.K.

Dir: Adonia Bouchehri

“A Journey To Stillness”

U.K.

Dir: Anita Safowaa

“As The Floor Shifts”

U.K.

Dir: Nikki Watson

“Darkening”

Czech Republic

Dir: Ondřej Moravec, Prod: Hana Blaha Šilarová

“Isn’t It A Beautiful World”

U.K.

Dir: Joseph Wilson, Prod: Emma Kroeger

“Kvöldvaka”

U.S, Denmark, Iceland, Hungary

Dir: Dane Christensen, Carol Dalrymple, Prod: Barna Szász

“Life and Death at Palcacocha Lake”

Belgium, Germany, Peru

Dir: Alexander Luna, Prod: Hervé Verloes

“Life Is About Losing Everything”

Germany

Dir: Benjamin Ramirez Perez, Stefan Ramírez Pérez, Prod: Miriam Gossing, Lina Sieckmann

“mosaic/فسيفساء”

U.K.

Dir: Layla Madanat, Eleanor Nawal, Prod: Sarah Hamed

“Music for Solo Performer”

Ireland

Dir: Jenny Brady, Prod:

“MYRIAD. Where we connect.”

Germany, Canada, Zambia, China, South Africa

Dir: Lena Thiele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann, Prod: Saskia Kress, Michael Grotenhoff

“Paint to Pixel VR”

U.K.

Dir: Paul Long

“Saltwater Heart”

U.S., France, Haiti

Dir: Shirley Bruno

“Seaweed”

U.K.

Dir: Julia Parks , Prod: Jameela Khan

“Songbird Sessions”

U.K.

Dir: Shehani Fernando

“SWARM”

Poland, Hungary

Dir: Ula Sowa, Prod: Viktoria Szabo

“Swing and Sway (W/T)

Brazil, U.S.

Dir: Fernanda Pessoa, Adriana Barbosa, Prod: Jessica Luz

“The Call of the Sea”

Mozambique, Brazil

Dir: Lara Sousa, Ana Teixeira, Prod: Ana Teixeira, Lara Sousa

“The Pathogen of War”

U.K.

Dir: Yasmin Fedda, Prod: Daniel Davies

“Traces”

Australia

Dir: Amiel Courtin-Wilson, Prod: Alice Jamieson-Dowd

“Idir Eatha” (W/T)

U.K., Canada, Ireland

Dir: Holly Márie Parnell

Yoruba Drums (W/T)

Brazil, U.K.

Dir: Pedro Lacerda