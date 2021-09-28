‘Shang-Chi’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as All Eyes Turn to James Bond

Disney release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has retained pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office with a weekend gross of £1.5 million ($2.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film now has a total of £18.2 million in its fourth week of release.

“The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints Of Newark,” released by Warner, proved to be popular, bowing with £945,319 in its opening weekend.

Another Disney release, “Free Guy,” slipped one position to third, collecting £551,195 in its seventh weekend. The Shawn Levy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi, now has a total of £16.1 million.

In its second weekend, concert film “Oasis Knebworth 1996,” released by Trafalgar, collected £344,833 in fourth place and has a total of £634,278.

Rounding off the top five was Universal release “Respect,” which collected £250,050 in its third weekend and has a total of £1.7 million.

The other debutant, Entertainment Film Distributors’ acclaimed title “The Green Knight,” released simultaneously in cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video and collected £166,118 in eighth position at the box office.

Sept. 29 sees the release of “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” Ric Burns’ Palm Springs and Hamptons winning documentary on the life and career of the renowned neurologist and author, Dr. Oliver Sacks. Altitude is releasing the film across more than 300 locations.

However, all eyes will be on Universal’s ultra-wide Sept. 30 release of feverishly anticipated James Bond film “No Time To Die,” which features Daniel Craig’s last turn as the iconic British super spy. There has been a marketing blitzkrieg for the film, with which Universal will be hoping for a box office that is both shaken and stirred.