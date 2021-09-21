‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Free Guy’ Top U.K., Ireland Box Office

It was a week of holdovers as Disney titles “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy” continued their reign over the U.K. and Ireland box office.

“Shang-Chi” retained the top spot with a weekend gross of £2.32 million ($3.26 million) and has now has a cumulative total of £15.8 million in its third week of release, per numbers provided by Comscore.

“Free Guy” was the runner up with £677,000 and has collected £15.3 million in six weeks.

A pair of Universal titles brought up the third and fourth positions at the box office. “Respect” collected £377,395 in its second weekend for a cumulative total of £1.1 million while “Candyman,” took £323,350 over its fourth weekend for a total of £4.3 million.

Rounding off the top five was “PAW Patrol: The Movie” with £263,167 over its sixth weekend for a total of £7.6 million.

The summer hits continued to score at the box office. “Jungle Cruise” now has a total of £12.2 million, “The Croods: A New Age” £9.4 million and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” £12.5 million.

The lone new entrant into the top 10 was Kinostar release, Polish crime drama “Small World,” which debuted at tenth position with £106,493.

Before Universal’s big James Bond bang with “No Time to Die” on Sept. 30, there are a number of other releases jockeying for position in the intervening week.

Dogwoof is releasing solo mountaineering documentary “The Alpinist” at more than 100 locations, while Peccadillo Pictures is giving a 25 site release to award-winning LGBT drama “Sweetheart.”

After a few hiccups, Entertainment Film Distributors is finally releasing David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel, in cinemas, while the film will also bow simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of the late October release of Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus “Dune,” Lionsgate is cashing in on the anticipation around the film by rereleasing David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult novel across 100 screens.

Boutique distributor Day For Night is releasing Pema Tseden’s festival darling “Balloon,” which comes to the U.K. on the back of 23 international awards. Another festival favorite, Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh’s Cannes selection “Gagarine,” is also being given a limited release by Curzon.