SF Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer for Big-Budget Thriller ‘Omerta 6/12’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has released the first teaser trailer for the anticipated action thriller “Omerta 6/12” which just wrapped shooting. The big-budget film is directed by Aku Louhimies and stars Finnish actor Jasper Pääkkönen (“Da 5 Bloods,” “BlacKkKlansman”) and Swedish actors Nanna Blondell (“Red Dot”) and Sverrir Gudnason (“Borg vs. McEnroe”).

“Omertà 6/12” is expected to premiere in theaters in Nov. and is being represented in international markets by REinvent International Sales. SF Studios will distribute the film in the Nordics.

Based on llkka Remes’s bestselling novel “6/12,” the film follows Max Tanner, a Finnish secret service agent operating for European Union’s special forces. Jari Olavi Rantala wrote the adaptation based on the screenplay by Antti J. Jokinen and Mika Karttunen.

The teaser trailer takes the viewers right in the middle of Finland’s Independence Day. Festivities take a tragic turn when the Presidential Palace is attacked, and the heads of state are taken hostage.

The plot revolves around the agent Tanner who is set as the negotiator of the hostage crisis and realises that the terrorist attack is a plan to destabilize the security of Europe.

“Omerta 6/12” is produced by the Finnish company Cinematic with producers Antti J. Jokinen, Sirkka Rautiainen, Mikko Tenhunen, Evelin Penttilä and executive producers Mikko Kodisoja, Thomas Fanning and Sara Norberg from Cinematic and Yaba Holst from SF Studios.

Conceived as a franchise, “Omerta” is being made into a film as well as a four-episode TV series to be released on C More in 2022. The film and series are being co-produced with Estonian Stellar Film and with the support from The Finnish Film Foundation, among others.