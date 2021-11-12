Patricia Allison, Tate Donovan to Star in Hawaii-Set Western ‘Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sex Education” star Patricia Allison has joined Tate Donovan (“Rocketman”) in anti-colonial Western “Paradise.”

Produced by Sydney-based BroSis and Blimp Worldwide, “Paradise” is set in Hilo, Hawaii, and tells the story of Ella Patchet (Allison), who has a reputation for being a rebellious punk and the fastest gun around. Her only family is her father, Dan, the local sheriff. When corrupt officials cover up his murder, Ella’s need for justice disrupts her small island town of Paradise.

Allison, who broke out in Netflix drama “Sex Education,” stars alongside Bashir Salahuddin (“Glow”), Arjun Gupta (“The Magicians”), Adam Lustick (“Corporate”), CJ Hoff (“Outcast”), Myles Evans (“Dickinson”) and Tia Carrere (“Wayne’s World”).

The film is directed by Max Isaacson and written by Tony Borden, based on a story written by the pair. The film is being produced by Ian Morland and Zach Carver for Blimp Worldwide and

BroSis, with Alvaro R. Valente as executive producer. Casting is by Alice Merlin and Stefni Colle.

“’Paradise’ has existed in my head for nearly a decade,” says director Isaacson. “For that entire time it’s always had two consistent traits: it’s an odd, slightly off-kilter reality, an anachronism of the old west in our modern world, and it’s anti-authoritarian. It’s about young people who find themselves under the violent and unkind thumb of a system that has little regard for human life, and are forced to fight it with everything they have.”

Allison said: “I can’t wait for the world to meet Ella Patchet and the gang that make up ‘Paradise.’ It’s been a pleasure to shoot this movie; it means so much to me to tell a really cool story about a young girl at a time of great change.

“Ella has already faced a few misfortunes when we find her, and like the tides, she’s moved into facing difficult moments, that ultimately help shape her along the way,” she added.