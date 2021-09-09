‘Sex Education’ Star Chinenye Ezeudu Joins Cast of ‘Silent Roar’ From ‘The Inbetweeners Movie’ Producer Chris Young (EXCLUSIVE)

Emerging star Chinenye Ezeudu has joined the cast of Young Films’ “Silent Roar,” alongside Louis McCartney (“Grounding”), Ella Lily Hyland (“Intruder”) and Mark Lockyer (“Holby City”).

The film, a contemporary tale of adolescence and surfing set on a Scottish Hebridean island, is being produced by Chris Young (“”The Inbetweeners Movie”) and is written and directed by BAFTA nominated Johnny Barrington. “Silent Roar” is shooting in the community of Uig on the Isle of Lewis and is produced by Young Films with funding from BBC Film, BFI and Screen Scotland.

‘I’m really excited to be joining ‘Silent Roar’ and can’t wait to work alongside Ella, Louis and Mark,” Ezeudu told Variety. “Johnny has written an excellent script with a really unique take on the adolescent experience and it’s a treat to film in beautiful Scotland.”

Ezeudu is best known for her role as Vivienne “Viv” Odesanya’ in Netflix’s hit series “Sex Education,” alongside Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa. The third season, due Sept. 17, will continue exploring the coming-of-age stories and relationships of students while navigating school and their journeys into adulthood.

The actor recently wrapped production on Netflix’s film adaptation of “School for Good and Evil” with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. Based on the series of fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and directed by Paul Feig, the story is set in a school which trains students to become fairytale heroes and villains. The film is due in 2022. Ezeudu’s credits also include another Netflix series, “Harlan Coben’s The Stranger.”

Ezeudu is represented by Curtis Brown.