Martian Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Settlers,’ Starring Sofia Boutella, Boarded By Film Constellation (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based production, finance and sales outfit “Film Constellation” has boarded international sales on dystopian sci-fi thriller “Settlers,” directed by Wyatt Rockefeller, and starring Sofia Boutella, whose credits include “Atomic Blonde,” “The Mummy,” the “Kingsman” franchise and “Star Trek: Beyond.”

Boutella plays Ilsa, a refugee from Earth, who has settled with her husband and daughter on the harsh and arid terrain of a Martian outpost. With nothing but a few crops and a domesticated robot, the family clings to hope for a better life, but everything is turned upside down when a group of armed assailants appear on the surrounding hills. Mother and daughter must then adapt at all cost to survive until it’s time to finally strike back.

The movie, which was shot on the remote border of South Africa and Namibia, is now in post-production.

The cast also includes Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project,” “Home Before Dark,” “The Turning”), Ismael Cruz Cordova (upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, “Miss Bala,” “Mary Queen of Scots”), Nell Tiger Free (“Servant,” “Game of Thrones”), and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Trainspotting”).

Rockefeller said: “This is a story about a family’s struggle to survive in a foreign, hostile place — how their vulnerability is exploited and how they fight back. We are thrilled that Film Constellation, with its flare for challenging stories and unexplored worlds, has come on board to bring ‘Settlers’ to a global audience.”

Fabien Westherhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, said: “Wyatt Rockefeller has delivered a timely space Western in ‘Settlers,’ about the lengths people will go to to keep their loved ones safe. With its stunning visuals, setting and emotional payoff, it will keep audiences on the edge of their seat. We look forward to introducing this new directorial voice to our international distributors.”

The film is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Motion Pictures, Joshua Horsfield for Intake Films and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Pictures, alongside executive producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42.

It is understood UTA, who represents the filmmakers, is finalizing a North American deal for the film.

