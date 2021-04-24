Three Crew Members From ‘Serial (Bad) Weddings 3’ Die in Car Crash

Three crew members from the production of French comedy “Serial (Bad) Weddings 3” died in a car accident on Friday night. A fourth crew member is currently in critical condition. The events were first reported by local newspaper La Nouvelle Republique.

The three crew members — whose names are still unknown but who are aged 19, 47 and 49 — were on their way back from filming in Châtellerault in western France, where the production was supposed to shoot for four days, according to Le Parisien.

The accident occurred at around 9 p.m. on a regional road where the crew members’ car collided head-on with another vehicle that was in the wrong lane trying to overtake the car in front of it, per Le Parisien.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Filming on “Serial (Bad) Weddings 3” has been suspended, according the the city hall of Châtellerault. The movie is the third instalment of the smash hit comedy franchise with Chantal Lauby, Christian Clavier and Ary Abittan.

The first “Serial (Bad) Weddings” film grossed $107 million at the French box office. The film is being produced by Romain Rojtman for Les Films du 24 and UGC Images. The production hasn’t yet commented on the tragedy.