Other Angle Boards Psychological Thriller ‘A Dark Foe’ With Selma Blair, Bill Bellamy – AFM

Other Angle has boarded international sales rights to “A Dark Foe,” Maria Gabriela Cardenas’s thriller in the run up to the AFM. The movie stars the helmer’s father, Oscar Cardena, Selma Blair, Kenzie Dalton, Graham Greene and Bill Bellamy.

The movie follows a guilt-ridden FBI agent, Tony Cruz, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, who has to face-off with the serial killer who took her away.

Cardena, who co-wrote the film with her father Oscar, said “Tony Cruz’s devoted love and obsession to find his sister and his irrational fear of the dark is what makes A Dark Foe a unique story that resonates with every audience.”

“The world of ‘A Dark Foe’ is obscure with noir tones and suspense mixed with horror elements that will make the audience cringe, while, at the same time experience the deepest and universal human emotions of a person trying to make amends for his past,” she added.

Cardena admitted that “as a young female director in (her) early 20s, (she) encountered many challenges to make this film from pre-production until the final day of post production.” She produced the film with Amy Williams and Oscar Cardenas at Path of Thorns Entertainment.

“A Dark Foe” marks the debut feature of Cardenas, who previously directed music videos and several short films, including “The Grand Guignol” in which her father also starred. The L.A.-based filmmaker is currently developing two other projects, “The Man With the Lion Face” and “The Bus.”

Other Angle will introduce the film at the AFM. The Paris-based company previously handled English language films such as include Sam Friedlander’s “Babysplitters” and Anna Kerrigan’s “Cowboys” which won two prizes at Tribeca.