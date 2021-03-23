Scott Eastwood’s ‘Dangerous’ Sells to Lionsgate for U.S., U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Eastwood-fronted action thriller “Dangerous” has sold into major markets, including the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Lionsgate has snapped up the pic from International Film Trust (IFT) for the U.S. and U.K., and it has bought the title from Minds Eye Entertainment for Canada. Additional territories sold by IFT include Latin America (California), Benelux (Dutch Filmworks), Australia (Defiant Screen), Italy (Leone), South Korea (Joy N Cinema) and Greece (Tanweer).

Lionsgate will release the film as a multi-platform title.

Directed by David Hackl (“Saw V”), the film follows a reformed sociopath (Eastwood) who, after the death of his brother, heads to a remote island that soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.

The cast also includes Mel Gibson in a key supporting role, along with Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen and Tyrese Gibson. Other actors rounding out the cast include Canadian actors Brenda Bazinet (“Shoot the Messenger”), Ryan Robbins (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Fletcher (“Braven”), Leanne Lapp (“iZombie”), Chad Rook (“Siren”) and Brock Morgan (“Cardinal”).

The U.S. and U.K. deals were brokered by Lauren Bixby of Lionsgate, and Michael Benaroya and Christian De Gallegos on behalf of the filmmakers. Meanwhile, Canadian rights were brokered by Kevin DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment.

The film was backed by a number of Canadian funds and tax breaks, including British Columbia’s Film Incentive BC, the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film Production Grant Program and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. The film was shot in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington, all in interior British Columbia in western Canada. The project is currently in post-production.—

“Dangerous” is written by Christopher Borelli, Hackl and Seth Renshaw, and produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Douglas Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures. International Film Trust (IFT), Invico Capital, and 3 Point Capital are financing with IFT selling international rights.

IFT previously sold the film into Germany (Koch), Spain (You Planet), the Middle East (Eagle), CIS (Top Film), Eastern Europe (Programme 4 Media) and Portugal (Pris).