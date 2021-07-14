Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Tribeca Title ‘Last Film Show’ From Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired all U.S. rights to Pan Nalin’s (“Samsara”) India-set tale “Last Film Show” which world premiered at Tribeca last month. The film is represented in international markets by Orange Studio.

The movie follows Samay, a 9-year-old boy living with his family in a remote village in India. One day, he discovers films and is instantly mesmerized. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the cinema day after day and sets off to become a filmmaker at all costs.

Daniel Marquet, Orange Studio’s head of international sales, said the film has lured distributors around the world.

Deals were closed for Czech Republic (Slovakia Bohemia Motion Picture), Russia/CIS (Capella), Spain (Karma Films), Italy, Germany and Austria (Neuevisionen), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Israel (Red Cape / Nachson), Turkey (Filmarti) and Japan (Shochiku). Orange Studio will handle the released in France.

“‘Last Film Show’ is a love letter to the magic of cinema in its more intimate way and Samuel Goldwyn Films is the perfect home for this title has it has been for a long list of innovative and acclaimed feature films in the past years,” said Marquet.

Marquet said Indian producers will be pushing for “Last Film Show” to be India’s candidate in the international film race at the Oscars. The movie received a warm critical welcome upon world premiering at Tribeca.

Headed by Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio has four movies playing at Cannes, notably “The Gravedigger’s Wife” which is competing at Critics’ Week; Samuel Benchetrit’s “Love Songs for Tough Guys” which will play at Cannes Premiere; and a pair of documentaries playing in the Cinema for Climate section, Cyril Dion’s “Animal” and Aissa Maiga’s “Above Water.”

“Both Aïssa Maïga and Cyril Dion’s films shine a light on crucial challenges that we are facing in terms of the protection of the biodiversity, as well as the access to water and education,” said Zimmermann. “They are tackling these important issues with documentaries that are both cinematic and modern,” added the executive.

At Cannes, Orange Studio also unveiled new projects, including Francesca Archibugi’s “Le Colibri,” an adaptation of Sandro Veronesi’s novel which is currently shooting with Pierfrancesco Favino, Bérénice Bejo, Kasia Smutniak, Nanni Moretti and Laura Morante. “Le Colibri” is produced by Fadango with Rai Cinema, and co-produced by Les Films des Tournelles and Orange Studio which has all rights for France, including theatrical. Fandango Sales is handling worldwide sales.

Rolling off the Oscar-winner “The Father,” Orange Studio has also re-teamed with Florian Zeller on “The Son” which will star Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby. The company has acquired all French rights to “The Son” from Embankment Films which negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Penned by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, and based on Zeller’s laureled stage play, the movie is produced by Oscar-winning producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (“Ammonite”), Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone (“The Father”).

“We are absolutely delighted to pursue our collaboration with Florian Zeller on his second film, following the critical and commercial success of ‘The Father,'” said Zimmermann, who added that the script of “The Son” was “enormously moving.”

Zeller, who is also a world famous playwright, said he was “particularly happy to have the opportunity to make this film with such inspiring actors and such committed partners.” The deal acquisition was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Embankment Films.

Orange Studio has also boarded “The Tiger and The President,” Jean-Marc Peyreffite’s feature debut with André Dussolier (“Everything Went Fine”) starring as former France president Georges Clémenceau. The film is produced by Dibona Films and Pan-Europeene, and it recently started shooting in Paris. Orange Studio and Tandem are co-repping international sales and handling all distribution rights for France.