Samuel Goldwyn Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘The Good Traitor,’ ‘The Day We Died’ From REinvent (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn has acquired U.S. rights to Christina Rosendahl’s World War II-set drama “The Good Traitor” and Ole Christian Madsen’s Danish terrorist drama “The Day We Died” (“Powder Keg”) from REinvent.

Based on true events, “The Day We Died” is headlined by “Game Of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The film follows the journey of four people connected to the February 2015 terrorist attacks in Copenhagen: a newly released criminal, a filmmaker, a Jewish watchman and a police officer. Only one of them will be left alive. Coster-Waldau stars opposite Lars Brygmann, Albert Arthur Amiryan and Adam Buschard. Creative Alliance produced the film.

“The Good Traitor” is based on the true story of Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Henrik Kauffmann. An unsung hero, Kauffmann was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 at the outbreak of World War II and declared himself to be the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis. Produced by Nimbus Film Productions, “The Good Traitor” stars Ulrich Thomsen, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman and Henry Goodman.

“We are very happy to be releasing these two thrilling films from REinvent Studios and we are certain that U.S. audiences will love them as much as we do. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is fierce as always in ‘Powder Keg’ and Ulrich Thomsen performs brilliantly,” said Peter Goldwyn.

Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director at REinvent Studios, said the company was “certain that Samuel Goldwyn will do a great job releasing ‘The Good Traitor’ and ‘Powder Keg’ to U.S. audiences. The two films prove their ceaseless relevance to international audiences as the buzz from buyers continue.”

REinvent is representing both films in international markets for SF Studios.