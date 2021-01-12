‘Saint Maud,’ ‘Rocks,’ ‘Nomadland’ Top Women-Led London Critics’ Circle Nominations

Films by women writer-directors including Rose Glass, Sarah Gavron, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell scored the most nominations for the 41st London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

Glass’s horror film “Saint Maud” earned eight nominations, including film, director, screenwriter, actress (Morfydd Clark), supporting actress (Jennifer Ehle) and British/Irish film of the year, while Clark is also nominated for British/Irish actress.

Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age tale “Rocks” scored six nominations, Chloé Zhao’s road movie “Nomadland” five, and Emerald Fennell’s black comedy “Promising Young Woman” four. David Fincher’s biopic “Mank” and Steve McQueen’s house-party film “Lovers Rock” also had four nominations each.

The late Chadwick Boseman received nominations for his lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” Other multiple acting nominees include Morfydd Clark, Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen and Bukky Bakray.

The awards will be presented virtually on Feb. 7. A physical event will be held later in the year, working with long-standing sponsor The May Fair Hotel, to celebrate the winners and present this year’s Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.

The nominations were announced online by actors Darci Shaw (“Judy”) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“Anna Karenina”). The two are starring together in Netflix’s upcoming supernatural Sherlock Holmes series “The Irregulars.”

A complete list of this year’s nominations is below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“About Endlessness”

“Collective”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

“Lovers Rock”

“The Mauritanian”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“About Endlessness”

“Another Round”

“Collective”

“Les Misérables”

“Minari”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”

“Collective”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“The Father”

“Lovers Rock”

“Mangrove”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

David Fincher – “Mank”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Kevin Macdonald – “The Mauritanian”

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Charlie Kaufman – “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Morfydd Clark – “Saint Maud”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Ellen Burstyn – “Pieces of a Woman”

Essie Davis – “Babyteeth”

Jennifer Ehle – “Saint Maud”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Aldis Hodge – “Clemency”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Babyteeth”

Shaun Parkes – “Mangrove”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Jessie Buckley – “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Misbehaviour”

Morfydd Clark – “Eternal Beauty,” “Saint Maud”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman,” “The World to Come”

Carey Mulligan – “The Dig,” “Promising Young Woman”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli,” “Sound of Metal”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

John Boyega – “Red, White and Blue”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Cosmo Jarvis – “Calm With Horses,” “Nocturnal”

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Henry Blake – “County Lines”

Fyzal Boulifa – “Lynn + Lucy”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Remi Weekes – “His House”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Enola Holmes”

Conrad Khan – “County Lines”

Molly Windsor – “Make Up”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

“Filipiñana” – Rafael Manuel, director

“Hungry Joe” – Paul Holbrook, director

“Lizard” – Akinola Davies Jr, director

“The Long Goodbye” – Aneil Karia, director

“The Shift” – Laura Carreira, director

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

“Ammonite” – Stéphane Fontaine, cinematography

“Birds of Prey” – Deborah Lamia Denaver & Adruitha Lee, makeup & hair

“Lovers Rock” – Mica Levi, music

“Mank” – Donald Graham Burt, production design

“Nomadland” – Joshua James Richards, cinematography

“Rocks” – Lucy Pardee, casting

“Soul” – Pete Docter, animation

“Sound of Metal” – Phillip Bladh, sound design

“Tenet” – Jennifer Lame, film editing

“WolfWalkers” – Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart, animation