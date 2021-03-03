Saban Takes North America on Josh Lawson’s ‘Long Story Short,’ Starring Rafe Spall (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Long Story Short,” written by, directed by and co-starring Josh Lawson. The romantic comedy also stars Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng and Dena Kaplan. Studiocanal is handling international sales for the film, and is releasing it in Australia and New Zealand.

“Long Story Short” follows Teddy (Spall), who wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he’s jumping forward to the next year of his life. He must use every precious moment wisely to keep from losing the love of his life, and to learn to love the life he’s losing.

Lawson previously directed comedy feature “The Little Death” in 2014. He was Oscar-nominated in 2018 for live-action short film “The Eleven O’Clock,” which he wrote, starred in and produced. His acting credits include “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” “Bombshell” and the upcoming Warner Bros. movie “Mortal Kombat.”

“We are such huge fans of Josh Lawson’s first film ‘The Little Death’ and are honored to partner with him on his newest feature,” said Saban’s Bill Bromiley. “Our audiences will love the humor and heartwarming story that this incredible cast delivers.”

Jamie Hilton produced alongside Michael Pontin and Isabel Stanfield under their See Pictures banner. The film is backed by Studiocanal, Screen Australia, Screen NSW and Spectrum Films.

Hilton said: “We could all use a life affirming, laugh out loud comedy right now, and Josh’s ‘Long Story Short’ really delivers.”

Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban with Studiocanal’s Loubna Berrada and Aska Yamaguchi and UTA’s Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Executive producers are Lawson, Sonia Borella, Cumulus VFX’s Will Gammon, Spectrum Films’ Josh Pomeranz and Charlie Tynan.

Saban’s slate includes “Happily,” starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root; Jaume Balagueró’s “The Vault,” starring Famke Janssen, Sam Riley and Freddie Highmore; “Under the Stadium Lights,” starring Laurence Fishburne; and “Twist,” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.