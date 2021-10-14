Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke’s Venice-Premiering ‘True Things’ Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “True Things,” Harry Wootliff‘s critically acclaimed sophomore film headlined by “The Affair” star Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke.

The psychological drama world premiered at this year’s Venice and went on to play at Toronto and London film festivals. It marks Wootliff’s follow-up to her BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning romantic drama “Only You,” which starred Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor.

“True Things” is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book “True Things About Me,” based on a script by Wootliff and Molly Davies.

Wilson stars as Kate, a woman who is sleep-walking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger awakens her. High on infatuation, what follows is an intoxicating car crash.

“We are very thrilled to team up with Samuel Goldwyn as a prestigious home for North America,” said Clémentine Hugot, head of The Bureau Sales, who negotiated the deal with Miles Fineburg from Samuel Goldwyn.

Hugot said the film “has been sold to quality independent distribution outfits who all believe in Harry’s incredible talent as well as the two actors’ chemistry and brilliant performances.”

The producers described the film as “a complex, rich, powerful drama,” and said they were “extremely excited to have Samuel Goldwyn share it with North American audiences and look forward to it reaching as large an audience as possible throughout the U.S.

“True Things” was produced by Tristan Goligher at The Bureau (“45 Years,” “Only You,” “Supernova”); Wilson, through her production company Lady Lazarus (“Mrs. Wilson”); Ben Jackson and Jude Law through their production banner Riff Raff U.K., whose credits include “Sleuth,” “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.” “True Things” was developed with BBC Film. Financiers are BBC Film and the BFI, which awarded National Lottery funding. Executive producers include Rose Garnett, Eva Yates, Lizzie Francke and Vincent Gadelle.

The film’s theatrical career will kick off in the U.K. with Picture House handling. The Bureau Sales has also closed deals with Kismet in Australia and New Zealand, Lusomundo in Portugal and Film Bazar in Denmark. Other territories are set to follow.