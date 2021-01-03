Rubik’s Cube Movie and Game Show in Development From Hyde Park Entertainment, Endeavor Content

The Rubik’s Cube is getting the big screen treatment.

Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content have partnered with the eponymous brand for a feature film based on the best-selling puzzle toy. Hyde Park is also working with Endeavor Content-backed “The Wall” producer Glassman Media for a game show based on the Rubik’s Cube.

The film — details of which are still sparse — will be produced by Amritraj and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park. Meanwhile, the game show will be executive produced by Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media.

One of the most recognizable global toys around, 450 million Rubik’s Cubes have been sold around the world. Created by Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Erno Rubik in 1974, the toy requires the player to unlock a web of six, mixed-up colors, twisting the cube to show just one color per side. Since 2018, amateur and professional “speedcubers” have faced off at the Rubik’s Cube World Championship Finals in Boston.

Recent months have seen a renewed interest in classic games — the most notable of which is chess, which got a major popularity boost thanks to hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India,” Amritraj said. “I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content, added: “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences.”

Hyde Park’s current slate includes a biopic of African American Wimbledon champion Arthur Ashe, written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott, in partnership with Warner Music Group; the animated musical “Pashmina” with Netflix, directed by Gurinder Chadha with music by Oscar winner A.R.Rahman; a remake of “10” at Warner Bros; and the film “Remote Control” starring Gerard Butler with STX.