Well Go USA Buys North American Rights to Russian Thriller ‘Row 19’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to “Row 19,” a thriller from director Alexander Babaev, which is being sold by Central Partnership.

The film centers on a young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter, who board an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare. The film, which is slated for release in Russian cinemas on Nov. 11, has also sold to Latin America (BF Distribution), South Korea (Cinema Black), Italy (Minerva Pictures), and the Middle East (Phars Filmco Motion Pictures).

“‘Row 19’ is a spine-tingling new entry to the genre that will prove quite capable of keeping audiences around the world at the edge of their seats, and we’re thrilled to team up with Central Partnership to bring the film to horror fans throughout North America,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA.

“‘Row 19’ is a high-quality genre film which keeps the viewer glued to the screen until the end,” added producer and Central Partnership CEO Vadim Vereschagin. “It will be equally spine-chilling and entertaining for audiences in any country, and we expect more global deals by the end of the year.”

Pic is a Film Studio KIT, Central Partnership, Monumental Pictures, and Red Media production. It is produced by Vereschagin (“Billion,” “Text,” “Son of a Rich”), Rafael Minasbekyan (“Furious,” “Frontier,” “Mermaid: Lake of the Dead”), Dzhanik Fayziev (“Furious,” “Frontier,” “Mermaid: Lake of the Dead”), Paul Heth, Michael Schlicht and Roman Stolyarsky.

Babaev is a film and TV veteran whose directing credits include the 2016 haunted house thriller “Bornless Ones” and the 2019 horror “Hospice.”