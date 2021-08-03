Romain Duris’ ‘Eiffel’ French Release Delayed Until October

French distributor Pathe has announced a delay in the release of its big budget historical drama “Eiffel.”

The film is due to receive its French premiere on Aug. 24, 2021 at the Festival du Film Francophone d’Angouleme. Its commercial release was scheduled for the following day, Aug. 25.

In a circular, the distributor said Tuesday that the film will now reach multiplexes on Oct. 13.

The film is directed by Martin Bourboulon (“Divorce French Style”) and stars Romain Duris (The Beat That My Heart Skipped”) in the title role as the famous French inventor who is asked to design a tower for the 1889 Paris World Fair. While doing so, he encounters a mysterious and beautiful woman from his past played by Emma Mackey.

No reason was specified by Pathe for the delayed release. But current coronavirus conditions and the possibility of a fourth wave in France due to the highly infectious Delta Variant of the disease are clearly a major concern. On Monday, France recorded 5,184 new cases, and 51 deaths, according to local authorities.

Other distributors may also follow suit. UGC is reported to have delayed its planned release of the latest instalment in the “Serial (Bad) Weddings” movie franchise.