Roger Michell, Director of ‘Notting Hill,’ Dies at 65

Roger Michell, the director of such films as “Notting Hill,” “Venus” and “My Cousin Rachel,” died on Wednesday, his publicist told the U.K. Press Association. He was 65.

A statement from his publicist to the agency on Thursday reads: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.”

Born in South Africa, Michell had a successful career in theater, with stints at the U.K.’s Royal Court Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he was resident director, and the National Theatre, among others. For TV, he made the miniseries “Downtown Lagos” (1992), followed by the enormously acclaimed adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993).

Michell made his film directorial debut with “My Night with Reg” (1997), where a group of gay English men spend a night of reminiscence after one of their friends dies of AIDS.

Romantic comedy “Notting Hill” (1999), written by Richard Curtis and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, was a global smash hit and made Michell an in-demand filmmaker across the pond in Hollywood. Thriller “Changing Lanes” (2002), starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, followed, as did “The Mother” (2003), which saw Michell reunite with Kureishi.

More to come.