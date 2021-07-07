‘Call Me By Your Name’ Producer Rodrigo Teixeira Teams With Prano Bailey-Bond on ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’

“Call Me By Your Name” and “The Lighthouse” producer Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, also a producer on “The Lighthouse,” have teamed with Prano Bailey-Bond on “Things We Lost in the Fire,” her follow-up to her breakout Sundance title “Censor.”

Bailey-Bond will write the screenplay, which is based on a short story of the same name from Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez, with Anthony Fletcher (“Censor,” “The Boat People”). Alan Terpins is serving as executive producer.

In the film, a terrorized female community resorts to ever more extreme actions in response to male violence. The story marries elements of horror and feminism in a subversive commentary on the modern day beauty myth; a dark vision of a society where women take back control of their image in the most drastic manner imaginable.

In 2017, Enriquez’s “Las cosas que perdimos en el fuego” was translated into English by writer Megan McDowell, and published as “Things We Lost in the Fire” by Portobello Books in the U.K. and Hogarth in the U.S.

Bailey-Bond commented: “This is an incredibly provocative and relevant story with a ferocious energy at its heart. It’s an honor to adapt this story for the screen.”

Teixeira added: “We’ve controlled this property for some time now and the fact that Prano reached out to us about it means a lot. She’s incredibly talented, and ‘Censor’ is a hell of a first feature.”

Bailey-Bond was named a 2021 “Director to Watch” by Variety. Her debut feature film, Censor, starring Niamh Algar, opened the Midnight section of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be selected for the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section.

RT Features is premiering two films during the Cannes Film Festival this week: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s “Murina” in Directors’ Fortnight and Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island,” which will premiere In Competition. The company recently announced “I’m Still Here,” which Walter Salles will direct, based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s best-selling memoir about his mother Eunice Paiva, and is prepping James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” with Focus Features.

Bailey-Bond is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and UTA.