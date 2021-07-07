‘Madre’s’ Rodrigo Sorogoyen Preps ‘As Bestas’ with Le Pacte, Arcadia, Caballo (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Madre,” “Riot Police”) is set to direct rural thriller “As Bestas,” backed by a powerful alliance of of European companies.

Introduced to buyers at this week’s Cannes Marché du Film by its sales agent, Latido Films, “As Bestas” is produced by Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte in France, and in Spain Ibon Cormenzana’s Arcadia Motion Pictures and Caballo Films, Sorogoyen’s own label with Eduardo Villanueva.

Adolfo Blanco’s A Contracorriente Films handles distribution in Spain, with Le Pacte handling the release in France. “As Bestas” rolls launches a shoot Galicia and León for nine weeks starting in September. It will be ready for delivery in May 2022.

Penned with Sorogoyen’s writing co-scribe Isabel Peña, “As Bestas” is set in Galicia, Spain, where a middle-aged French couple, Antoine and Olga, arrive to live in a local village, seeking greater closeness to nature. Their presence, however, inflames two locals, brothers Xan and Lorenzo, to the point of outright hostility and then shocking violence.

Inspired by a real case, “As Bestas” turns on violence and fear. But as the film focuses on Olga and her determination to stay, “a story of rural horror” becomes more like “a great love story,” Sorogoyen said, adding that he’d shoot “As Bestas” like a Western.

“As Bestas,” as its title implies, also takes in Galicia’s Rapas das bestas wild horse fairs.

Le Pacte acquired Sorogoyen’s “May God Save Us,” co-produced “The Realm,” and partnered with Arcadia on “Madre.” Latido Films has sold “May God Save Us” and “The Realm.”