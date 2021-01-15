REinvent Sells Noir Thriller ‘Outlier’ to HBO Nordic and More Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Rikke Ennis’ REinvent has sold “Outlier,” a female-led crime thriller, to major TV services, including HBO Nordic.

Produced by Shuuto Arctic, the series follows Maja Angell, an acclaimed young academic in London who specializes in profiling serial killers and aims to develop analytical tools to predict serious crimes. One day, she learns of a young women who has been murdered in her hometown, in the Norwegian wilderness, and decides to head back home to her Sami community to be part of the investigation and track down the killer. As Maja must think like the criminal to fight him and anticipate his next move, the hunt leads her to confront her own demons.

“Outlier,” which is set in the Arctic wilderness amid the Sami community, has also been acquired by VRT Belgium SBS in Australia and Global Series Network in the U.K. HBO Nordic has just launched the series. REinvent is currently in negotiations with buyers from the U.S. and New Zealand.

“‘Outlier’ is a great Nordic noir which travels really well and we do expect other broadcasters to come along in the weeks to come,” said Helene Aurø at REinvent.

The eight-part series was created by Arne Berggren, the award-winning Norwegian novelist, playwright and rock musician, and Kristine Berg, the duo behind “The River” (“Elven”), “The Dead Ones,” “Maria” and “Hotel Caesar,” Scandinavia’s longest-running melodrama series.

Directors on the series include Ken Are Bongo, a Sami photographer and filmmaker who is familiar with the Arctic environment, as well as Arne Berg and Kristine Berg.