Reel Suspects Boards Branko Tomovic’s Genre Pic ‘Vampir’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Reel Suspects has boarded “Vampir,” the popular Serbian actor-turned-filmmaker Branko Tomovic’s feature debut, in the run up to the European Film Market.

Penned by Tomovic, the film follows Arnaut, a man from London who is offered a job in Serbia to look after a cemetery in a small remote village. Arnaut soon starts having nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by a mysterious older woman, Baba Draga, who guides him into the darkness. Only the village priest seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.

Now in post-production, “Vampir” shot primarily in English with some Serbian dialogue. “Vampir” was produced by Jean-Louis Alexandre at U.K. banner Red Marked Films, and co-produced by Milos Z. Vuckovic at Serbian company Dinaric Alps Productions and Dina Vickermann at German outfit Vickermann Films. “Vampir” stars Gorica Regodic, Joakim Tasic and Eva Ras.

Tomovic said the film was “inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700’s.”

“Those were the origin of vampires. Though our film is set in modern times it’s based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements,” said the director, adding that he “wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia” through this film.

Prior to making his feature debut with “Vampir,” Tomovic has starred in films by Ken Loach, Paul Greengrass, Soenke Wortmann, David Ayer and Pete Travis, among others. His acting credits include big-budget productions such as “Fury,” “Wolfman” and “Bourne Ultimatum,” among others.

“‘Vampir’ represents once again that idea of cinema that we have fought for now 10 years, what some press call “elevated genre,'” said Reel Suspects’s boss Matteo Lovadina, who described Tomovic as a skilled emerging director with some solid industry experience.

Lovadina also said he believes in the film’s commercial potential because “the audience is thirsty for films out of the ordinary” due to the pandemic and the desire to escape from reality.”

Reel Suspects’ slate of genre films that have sold well include Anthony Scott Burns’s “Come True,” Monti Montesinos’s “Ropes,” and “Why Don’t You Just Die.”