Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing,’ Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ Compete for Camerimage Award

Rebecca Hall’s deft directorial debut “Passing,” which competed for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize and was acquired by Netflix, and Julia Ducournau’s sophomore feature “Titane,” winner of Cannes’ Palme d’Or and France’s entry in the International Feature Film Oscar race, have been selected to compete in a section devoted to up-and-coming directors at the 29th edition of EnergaCamerimage, a film festival that focuses on the art of cinematography.

The films play in the Directors’ Debuts Competition, which is open to the outstanding first or second feature films of rising directors. Ducournau’s first feature was 2016 “Raw,” which played in Cannes’ Critics Week. Also competing is Sebastian Meise’s second feature “Great Freedom,” which won the Jury Prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, and is Austria’s candidate in the Oscar race. Meise’s first feature was 2011’s “Still Life.”

The festival also revealed Thursday the lineups for the Documentary Features Competition, the Cinematographers’ Debuts Competition and the Documentary Shorts Competition.

Among the Documentary Features lineup is Gianfranco Rosi’s “Notturno,” which competed for Venice’s Golden Lion in 2020, and Jessica Beshir’s “Faya Dayi,” which competed in Sundance, and was the Audience Award winner at Hot Docs. Also selected is Luiz Bolognesi’s “The Last Forest,” which was in Berlin’s Panorama section, winning the Audience Award.

In the Cinematographers’ Debuts section are “Chupacabra,” which was in the New Directors lineup at San Sebastian, “Bipolar,” which competed for the Tiger Award at Rotterdam, and “Son of Monarchs,” which won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at Sundance.

The festival runs Nov. 13-20 in Toruń, Poland, where Variety will publish e-dailies in partnership with the event. The full lineups can be found at the links below.

