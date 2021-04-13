Ranveer Singh and S. Shankar Team For ‘Anniyan’ Bollywood Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar are teaming for a Hindi-language remake of 2005 Tamil-language blockbuster “Anniyan.”

Shankar is known for his big-budget extravaganzas including “Sivaji” (2007), “Enthiran” (2010) and its sequel “2.0” (2018), all starring superstar Rajinikanth, and “Indian” (1996), starring actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. The “Anniyan” remake “will be mounted on a gigantic cinematic canvas,” say the makers.

“Anniyan” features one of Shankar’s pet themes, that of an everyman taking the law into his own hands to fight a corrupt system. The original was dubbed into Hindi and released as ‘Aparichit” in 2006. It had the actor Vikram donning a variety of disguises and personalities, which suits Singh, known for his flamboyant personas including Sultan Alauddin Khilji in “Padmaavat” (2018) and Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming “83.”

“I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir,” said Singh. “He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him. To lead a film like ‘Anniyan’ is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way.”

The remake will be produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios (“Namaste England”) and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, with the soundtrack on the Saregama label.

“For it to be made into a Hindi film, ‘Anniyan’ needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part,” said Shankar. “I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalize a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make ‘Anniyan’ for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all.

“In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country,” Shankar added.

Gada, chair and MD of Pen Studios, said: “Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming together is the biggest cinematic event in India. For us at Pen, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and we are thrilled to partner with the two powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the film. We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.”

Principal photography on the as-yet-untitled film is due to commence in mid-2022.

Shankar also has “Indian 2,” with Kamal Hassan reprising his role from the 1996 film, in the works. The film is currently on hold as Hassan awaits results of the Tamil Nadu state elections which he and his party are contesting.

Singh’s upcoming films also include the much delayed “Sooryavanshi,” “Cirkus” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”