Radar Films Reteams With ‘Deep House’ Helmers on ‘North Sentinel;’ More Big Projects in Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

Radar Films, the Mediawan-owned production banner, is reteaming with “The Deep House” filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo on “North Sentinel.” The well-established company, which is headed by Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter, is developing several other English-language projects including a genre twist on “The Phantom of the Opera” directed by Xavier Gens (“The Divide”).

Rolling off “The Deep House,” an underwater horror film that was just acquired by Blumhouse and Epix, Maury and Bustillo will next direct “North Sentinel.” Pic is inspired by the true story of an explorer who set off to visit a dangerous island located deep in the Indian Ocean, where a tribe of indigenous people live, and was killed. Visiting the island or going anywhere near it has been banned by the Indian government. “North Sentinel” will revolve around a young American woman who embarks on a journey to the island in order find her missing brother. The English-language movie will start shooting in the spring.

Maury and Bustillo previously directed “Livid” and “Inside,” which played at Cannes’ Critics Week. “The Deep House” was recently released in French theaters and sold more than 150,000 admissions in its first week.

Popular on Variety

“‘North Sentinel’ is the type of films that Matthieu (Warter) and I are passionate about not only as producers but also as moviegoers,” said Miserez. The producer pointed out the company has always been dedicated to delivering movies for tweeners, young adults and families, for instance with the adventure franchise “Belle et Sebastien.”

The banner, which was acquired by Mediawan in 2019, is now ready to ramp up its profile with modern genre projects that are based on literary classics, and create big franchises aimed at international markets, said Warter, pointing to another project that will be an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”

Other projects on Radar’s slate include Denis Imbert’s “Sur les chemins noirs,” adapted from Sylvain Tesson’s bestseller with “The Artist” star Jean Dujardin. Radar is also developing “La maison,” an adaptation of Emma Becker’s novel, with Ana Girardot and Anissa Bonnefont (“Wonderboy”) set to direct.

“Being part of Mediawan is allowing us to develop even more ambitious projects and have an global output because we have access to international talents and productions within the group,” said Miserez.

The Paris-based banner is also developing a series spinoff of the “Belle et Sebastien” franchise, which has been acquired by Disney Plus. A new film installment is also in development. The film is being penned by Pierre Coré and Alexandre Coffre with a new environment-minded plot and modern themes. The film will start shooting in August while the series will start lensing in the spring.

A great example of synergy within Mediawan, Radar Films is co-producing “The Three Musketeers,” the big-budget two-part film directed by Martin Bourboulon with Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, with its sister company Chapter 2.