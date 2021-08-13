Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films – Global Bulletin

FESTIVALS

This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies.

Jerusalem’s tribute will include eight films produced by the company, presented in 35mm. On Aug. 26, Tarantino will head a panel discussion about the history of Cannon Films ahead of screenings of “The Ambassador” (1984) and a double feature of “Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects” (1989) and “The Naked Cage” (1986). Other titles screening in the program include “The Delta Force” (1986), “Death Wish 4” (1987) and “10 to Midnight” (1983).

“We are certain Mr. Tarantino will offer interesting and fascinating insights into the unique characteristics of Cannon Films, their groundbreaking production methods, and the new opportunities they created for young filmmakers at the beginning of the 1980s,” said festival director Dr. Noa Regev and artistic director Elad Samorzik in a joint statement.

PRODUCTION

Sky has unveiled its latest original film “The Hanging Sun,” produced by ITV Studios’ Cattleya with Groenlandia. Based on Jo Nesbø’s book “Midnight Sun,” the film will be directed by Daytime Emmy-winner Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”) and written by Stefano Bises (“Gomorrah,” “The New Pope”). Shooting is scheduled to begin in Norway this September. Key casting includes Alessandro Borghi (“Devils”), Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) and Sam Spruell (“Small Axe”).

Classified as a noir thriller, “The Hanging Sun” unspools over a Norwegian summer where the sun never sets. There, a fugitive seeks refuge in the forest beside an isolated village occupied by a hyper-religious community.