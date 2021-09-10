MGM Buzzes for ‘Queen Bees’ Sales, Buying Major Global Territories

MGM has picked up several global territories on well-regarded comedy-drama “Queen Bees,” starring Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret and James Caan.

The film is directed by Michael Lembeck and written by Donald Martin. Arclight Films has sold distribution rights to MGM for the territories of Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Iceland, U.K., Middle East, Greece, Portugal/Portuguese-speaking Africa, CIS/Russia, India, South Africa, Pan Asia Pay TV, Caribbean Basin and Latin America. Additional international distribution deals have also been signed with Kismet for Australia and New Zealand, Cannonball Films for Spain and Monolith for Poland.

Arclight Films previously sold the North American rights to Gravitas Ventures, who released “Queen Bees” in theatres and on demand in June in the U.S. and Canada.

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Oscar winner Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community, where she encounters all sorts of characters.

Reviewing the film for Variety, Joe Leydon described it as “a lightweight but likable comedy set primarily in a retirement community where close friendships are forged — sometimes reluctantly, sometimes immediately — and autumnal romance can blossom. “

“We are thrilled to have MGM, Kismet, Cannonball Films and Monolith come on board to distribute this one-of-a-kind, talent-filled classic,” said Arclight Films’ chair Gary Hamilton. “Thanks to our international partners and their amazing marketing and distribution teams, the film will reach audiences around the world who can enjoy the magical collaboration of these performers.”

“Queen Bees” is an Astute Films production with Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson and Fred Bernstein producing. Executive producers are Richard L. Jackson and Claudine Marrotte.

Arclight Films’ current sales slate of films also includes “The Portable Door,” starring Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill; “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Heady and Rita Ora; Venice Film Festival official selection “The Furnace” and acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Possessor,” starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh, directed by Brandon Cronenberg, which bowed at Sundance and was released in the U.S. by NEON.