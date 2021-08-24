Production Guild of Great Britain, British Film Commission Reveal Inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme Participants

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB), in partnership with the British Film Commission, has revealed the participants for its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme.

The program has has matched 15 emerging talent mentees with experienced industry mentors working in U.K. film and high-end TV production.

Professor Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO, said: “This first cohort spans talent of differing ages at various points in their careers, all looking to progress to the next level. For the next six months they will receive dedicated regular contact time with their mentors, who will help them hone their goals, overcome challenges and implement effective steps to help them progress along their chosen path.”

Samantha Perahia, head of production U.K., British Film Commission said: “Access to experienced crew is a vital component of any successful stage space development. This kind of initiative, which focuses on diversity and inclusion both at new entrant level and through continuing professional development, is essential in ensuring that our world-class crew base continues to develop and grow. I can’t wait to see what the talented individuals chosen for this scheme do next.”

The 15 mentees and their mentors are:

Mentee Anthony C. Green, camera operator moving into producing, mentored by Christopher Granier-Deferre, producer (“Scarborough”).

Anand Tiwari, recent graduate moving into production – Valeria Bullo, currently project Lead for the Film and TV Charity’s Whole Picture Program.

Bernadette D’Mello, executive assistant and production coordinator – Jane Soans, location manager (“Brave New World”).

Cheyenne Conway, experienced unit production manager – Alex Boden, PGGB chair and producer (“Cursed”).

Darius Midcalf, entry level post-production and VFX – Dee Allen, VP for artists and client relations (Company 3/Method Studios).

Dawn Furness – Victoria Dabbs, line producer (“Elizabeth is Missing”).

Fi Lewis, emerging scripted and unscripted producer – Andy Noble, producer (“Killing Eve”).

Jay Ruthnam, legal and business affairs professional moving into scripted production – Bianca Gavin, head of production (scripted division), Pulse Films (“Gangs of London” season 2).

Katrina Grey, actor/writer/director moving into production – Samantha Brayson, production accountant (“The Bubble”).

Michael John Kilpatrick, emerging production accountant (“Game of Thrones”) – Ruby Avards, financial controller (“Mothering Sunday”).

Paul Reilly, production assistant moving into production coordinating – Jacquie Glanville, head of production, Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”).

Reshma Madhi, production assistant – Alice Dawson, line producer (“Yardie”).

Joshua Fakunmoju, gaffer moving into cinematography or directing – Mia Martell, producer (“Slate and Diamonds”).

K.C. Hughes, early-stage producer – Christopher Granier-Deferre, executive producer (“Lady Macbeth”).

Surani Himasha Weerappulige, acquisitions, licensing and research professional from a film festival background, moving into producing – Victoria Dabbs, line producer (“Our Ladies”).

Jivan Mann, PGGB’s diversity and inclusion action group producer said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both mentors and mentees to really help the future leaders of today change the landscape of production for tomorrow. We kicked off at the end of July with a sound discussion around the benefits of mentoring, experiences of privilege and career progression, followed by training on how to get the best out of mentoring in conjunction with ScreenSkills.”