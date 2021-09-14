Princess Diana Film ‘Spencer,’ Starring Kristen Stewart, Sets November U.K. Release Date

Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, will release Nov. 5 across the U.K. and Ireland, STX Films has revealed.

The release will follow the film’s U.K. premiere at the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Oct. 7.

The film follows the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, which has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. “Spencer” is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

The film opened to much acclaim at the Venice Film Festival recently. Reviewing the film for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman wrote:

“Kristen Stewart doesn’t just do an impersonation (though on the level of impersonation she’s superb). She transforms; she changes her aspect, her rhythm, her karma. Watching her play Diana, we see an echo, perhaps, of Stewart’s own ambivalent relationship to stardom — the way that she’ll stand on an awards podium, chewing her lip, reveling in the attention even as she’s slightly uncomfortable with it (and even as she makes that distrust of the limelight a key element of her stardom). Mostly, though, what we see in Stewart’s Diana is a woman of homegrown elegance, with a luminosity that pours out of her, except that part of her is now driven to crush that radiance, because her life has become a wreck.”

Speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference, Stewart had said: “I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move — and taller, even.”

The film also stars “Poldark” actor Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins. The film is written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.