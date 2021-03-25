Princess Diana Film ‘Spencer,’ Starring Kristen Stewart, Casts Prince Charles and Starts U.K. Shoot

Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” has found its Prince Charles in “Poldark” star Jack Farthing. Production has also moved to the U.K.

The film, which unveiled a second image of star Kristen Stewart as Diana, focuses on one weekend in the life of the late princess, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Filming was taking place in Germany, before moving to the U.K.

The project has revealed more cast members, including BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”).

The film is expected to launch in fall 2021. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

