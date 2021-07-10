Polish Buzz Titles at the 2021 Cannes Film Market

A host of anticipated upcoming titles from the growing Polish industry have hit the Cannes Film Market.

Fools

Director: Tomasz Wasilewski

Producer: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions)

Logline: Marlena (62) and Tomasz (42), hidden away from the world in a small seaside town, have been in a happy relationship for many years. Their intricately woven everyday life slowly begins to crumble when, against Tomasz’s will, Marlena allows her son to move in with them. As the past comes back to them in full force, they’ll have to redefine their love, choices and life.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

Leave No Traces

Director: Jan P. Matuszyński

Producers: Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham (Aurum Film)

Logline: Poland, 1983. The country is shaken by the case of Grzegorz Przemyk, a high school student beaten to death by a militia. Based on true events, the film follows the story of Jurek, the only witness to the beating, who overnight becomes the number one enemy of the state. The oppressive regime uses its whole apparatus to squeeze Jurek and others close to the case.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

The Peasants

Director: Dorota Kobiela

Producers: Sean Bobbitt and Hugh Welchman (BreakThru Films)

Logline: From the team behind the animated, Oscar-nominated sensation “Loving Vincent,” the tragic story of a peasant girl forced to marry a much older, wealthy farmer, despite her love for his son. With time, she becomes an object of envy and hate in her village and has to fight to preserve her independence.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

Imago

Director: Olga Chajdas

Producers: Izabela Wójcik, Violetta Kamińska and Dariusz Jabłoński (Apple Film Production)

Logline: A portrait of Ela, a woman of change, in a country in change. Poland during a great political shift becomes the playground for her pursuit of love, freedom and purpose, as she grapples with her own identity, her relationship with her mother, and her search to become herself.

Lipstick on the Glass

Director: Kuba Czekaj

Producer: Paweł Kosuń (Centrala FILM)

Logline: Emeryka loses control of her life through the intrigue of a mysterious character named The Something. Following an adventurous path, she’s led to a female sect and is forced to leave her daughter behind. A story about the right to choose how each person defines themselves in terms of gender and sexuality.

Inverted

Director: Jacek Lusiński

Producers: Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham (Aurum Film)

Logline: “You have a broken child,” Maryska is told by a psychiatrist. But the single mother doesn’t agree with that diagnosis. Thanks to her determination, she continues to fight for his dignity and education. She acts unconventionally and goes against the rules, motivating and inspiring others through her fight.

F***ing Bornholm

Director: Anna Kazejak

Producer: Marta Lewandowska (Friends With Benefits Studio)

Logline: A contemporary comedy-drama focusing on the issue of confronting one’s needs and desires while being responsible and taking responsibility for others. It touches on identity at a time when the role models we once knew are no longer relevant.

Fears

Directors: Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt

Producers: Kuba Kosma and Kasia Sarnowska (Serce)

Logline: Daniel, an artist, originates from the countryside and is a fervid believer in the Catholic Church. His relationship with Olek evolves in secret. But the suicide of a religious queer girl from his village pushes him to fight for tolerance. He tries to unite the community, even while others turn their backs on him. Based on real events.