Paul Verhoeven Reteams With ‘RoboCop’ Writer for Women-Led Erotic Thriller ‘Young Sinner’

Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct”), whose latest films “Benedetta” and “Elle” competed at Cannes, is set to make a Hollywood comeback with “Young Sinner,” an erotic political thriller which he’s developing with “RoboCop’s” co-writer Edward Neumeier.

Verhoeven and Neumeier recently spoke about the project during an interview with Movie Maker. The Dutch filmmaker said “Young Sinner” “will be an innovative version of movies like ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Basic Instinct.'” He added that he wanted the movie to have as little special effects as possible and “more explosive” than other thrillers he has directed before.

Neumeier, who previously teamed with Verhoeven on “RoboCop” and “Starship Troopers,” said “Young Sinner” will be a political thriller set in Washington D.C. and will revolve around a “young staffer who works for a powerful Senator, is drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger.” He said there will “also be a little sex” in the movie.

“Young Sinner” will also thoroughly document the political underworld. “We have been consulting with a former intelligence officer, Ron Marks, who is trying to keep us real about Capitol Hill and the spy business, but satire always seems to emerge when Paul and I work together, so I expect our new adventure will have a light tone,” Neumeier told Movie Maker.

Verhoeven”s last two films, “Elle” and “Benedetta,” are French-language movies. Both movies were produced in France and earned critical acclaim, world premiering in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. “Elle” earned its star, Isabelle Huppert, an Oscar nomination. “Benedetta,” which was acquired by IFC Films ahead of its Cannes unspooling, entangles sexuality, religion and human ambition in its story of a young novitiate in 17th century Italy who begins an affair with another nun.

The filmmaker will next make his TV debut with “Bel Ami,” a French-language series based on Guy de Maupassant’s “Bel Ami” novel.