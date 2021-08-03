Patra Spanou Film Acquires San Sebastian Competition Title ‘Blue Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales outfit Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights to “Blue Moon,” the feature debut of Romanian director Alina Grigore, which will world premiere in main competition at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

“Blue Moon” follows the psychological journey of a young woman, played by Ioana Chitu, who struggles to receive a higher education and escape her dysfunctional family. An ambiguous sexual experience with an artist will spur her intention to fight the family’s violence.

Pic stars Chitu alongside Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi, and Vlad Ivanov, and is produced by Gabi Suciu for InLight Center (“Illegitimate”), in co-production with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios (“Monsters”) and Avanpost (Oscar nominee “Quo Vadis, Aida?”). It’s Grigore’s second feature as a writer, after she wrote and starred in Adrian Sitaru’s Berlinale prize winner “Illegitimate.”

“Romanian cinema has been in the focus of the international arthouse film scene for a while,” said Spanou. “I was delighted to be introduced this time to the directorial debut of a talented female Romanian filmmaker. Her debut on dysfunctional family relations, toxic masculinity and self-determination is directed in a gripping way, keeping the audience in tension till the very last moment of the film. ‘Blue Moon’ is a movie that in matter of emotions speaks an international language and has the potential to attract audiences worldwide.”

Spanou recently acquired Eugen Jebeleanu’s “Poppy Field,” which won the audience award at the Transilvania Film Festival, following its premiere in competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film will be released by Film Movement in North America, Missing Films in Germany, Optimale in France, and Tongariro Releasing in Poland.

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sep. 17-25.