Pathé, Vendôme Scoop Prizes With ‘Coda,’ ‘Farewell Mr. Haffmann’ Sells to Major Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s leading film group Pathé isn’t done earning critical laurels with Sian Heder’s “Coda,” having just won the Hollywood Critics Association’s Spotlight Award, as well as the Hamilton Behind The Camera award for the film’s craft team.

“Coda,” produced by Philippe Rousselet’s Vendôme Group and Pathé as part of their production partnership, also received a pair of nods at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards — one for outstanding song, independent film for the song “Beyond the Shore,” and another for outstanding musical performance of a song, for Emilia Jones’ on-screen performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.”

An English-language remake of the 2014 French box office hit “La Famille Belier,” the movie stars Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin and Jones. Pathé sold the movie to Apple after scooping four awards at Sundance.

The film follows 16-year-old Ruby, the only speaking member of a deaf family, who finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her family’s reliance on her as their main connection to the outside world.

Elsewhere, Fred Cavayé’s “Farewell Mr Haffmann,” another high-profile film produced by Vendôme Group and Pathé, received a pair of prizes at the Sarlat film festival, including the audience award and best female lead performance award for Sara Giraudeau.

“Farewell Mr Haffmann” follows François Mercier, an ordinary man whose only goal is to start a family with Blanche, the woman he loves. François works for Mr. Haffmann, a talented Jewish jeweller. Under the German occupation, the employer and employee are forced to strike a deal which, over the following months, will upend the fate of our three protagonists.

One of the most ambitious French movies to have shot during the pandemic, the period film has already been sold by Pathé International to Italy (Eagle), Latin America (Cine Video Y TV), Canada (AZ films), Australia & New Zealand (Palace), Israel (LEV), Belgium (Alternative), Netherlands (Just entertainment), Greece & Cyprus (Tanweer) and Portugal (Outsider). Pathé will release the film in France on Jan. 12.

Pathé has a first look at co-developing and financing English-language films from Vendôme Pictures, such as “Coda” and a long-term non-exclusive collaboration on a slate of French-language films. Aside from “Farewell Mr. Haffmann,” Pathé and Vendôme have produced together three other French films over the past five years, “Promise at Dawn,” “Small Country” and “The Lost Prince.” The two companies are currently developing more projects together.