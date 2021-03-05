Parkland Tragedy Documentary ‘Us Kids’ Acquired by Cargo Film (EXCLUSIVE)

“Us Kids,” a documentary set in the aftermath of the tragic 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has been acquired by New York-based global documentary film sales agent ​Cargo Film & Releasing​.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 more. After the events of that day, the students went from experiencing a mass tragedy to launching a global youth movement against gun violence that included more than ​800 groups​ across the U.S. and around the world, including in London, Madrid, Rome and Tokyo.

Director Kim Snyder documents the story of a whole new generation of youth leaders who chose to overcome their trauma and try to make the world a safer place. The film includes many of the central figures in the movement, including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg. It premiered at Sundance 2020.

Snyder previously directed the Peabody Award-winning documentary “​Newtown​,” which charted how the community of Newtown, Connecticut came together in the aftermath of the mass shooting of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary school.

“Us Kids” is produced by ​Maria Cuomo Cole, Emmy winner for “Independent Lens” and “The Invisible War,”​ who previously worked with Snyder on “​Newtown”​ and “​Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane​,” and ​Lori Cheatle (International Documentary Association award winner for “​Matangi/Maya/M.I.A​”).

“We’re thrilled to bring this film, with this team, to the international marketplace that captures how the youth are increasingly participating in the important cultural and political discussions of our time,” said president of Cargo Film & Releasing David Piperni.

Executive producers​ on “Us Town” are Cher, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Dan Cogan, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Regina K. Scully, Jamie Wolf, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Liz Kramer Lefkofsky, Jim & Susan Swartz, Marni Grossman and Lynda Weinman.

The film is a production of Kim A. Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions and Hard Working Movies, presented by Impact Partners in association with Park Pictures, World of HA, Hunting Lane and Artemis Rising.

Cargo Film & Releasing holds international rights.