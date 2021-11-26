Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox.

The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023.

The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada, Latin America and China.

As part of the new arrangement, Park Circus will continue to act as the repertory sales licensee for the Fox feature film library acquired by Disney in March 2019.

Park Circus now represents a total of 1,376 titles from Disney and Fox, including “Fantasia,” “The Lion King,” “The Lady and the Tramp,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” the “Alien” and “Die Hard” franchises and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Parc Circus CEO Mark Hirzberger-Taylor said: “We have been honored to work with Disney for the last fourteen years to bring their iconic catalogue back to the big screen at international cinemas and festivals, and so we’re incredibly proud to be continuing to work together to support our industry as it comes out of such a challenging period. Park Circus will be a true one-stop-shop when exhibition wish to screen some of the most iconic classics from cinema history thanks to the breadth and depth of films covered by this agreement.”

The Park Circus group’s distribution and sales divisions also represent major Hollywood and British studios including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing International, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, LAIKA, Film4 and ITV Studios as well as a several independent producers and rights holders.