Former Palm Springs Director Helen du Toit to Lead Blue Mountain Film Festival

Helen du Toit, who served as artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival for over a decade, will lead the newly launched Blue Mountain Film Festival as executive and artistic director.

The festival, located at popular Canadian tourist destination Blue Mountain Village, Southern Ontario, will take place June 1-5 and is sponsored by Blue Mountain Resort.

Th festival will unspool in the village conference centre and will feature up to 25 feature films from across the globe — with a spotlight on Ontario productions — programmed by du Toit.

Helen du Toit said: “When I first stepped foot in Blue Mountain my immediate thought was what an incredible location it would be to host an intimate film festival. Such a unique place calls for a unique experience. I am honored to be part of the team launching BMFF and to curate a diverse program with the best films from around the world and Canada for audiences hungry for inspired storytelling.”

“I am equally as excited to bring together international and Canadian film creators to share ideas, inspiration and future trends for our industry,” du Toit added. “Most of all, I can’t wait to be part of a new community of film lovers, and to share the experience of discovery and excitement that only films can provide.”

Andrew Siegwart, president, Blue Mountain Village Association said: “With Helen at helm bringing her depth of expertise and breadth of experience in film and festivals, BMFF is the perfect complement to our year-round music and event programming.”

Du Toit produced has multiple editions of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Talent Lab, served as creative director of the Vancouver festival’s film and TV forum and was the U.S. co-producer on Mark Cousins’ critically acclaimed 15-hour documentary “The Story of Film: An Odyssey.” She is a member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.