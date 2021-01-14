Other Angle Seals Deals on Paris-set Romcom ‘The Butcher’s Daughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Other Angle has sealed a raft of deals on Christopher Thompson’s Paris-set romantic comedy “The Butcher’s Daughter.” The film is having its market premiere as part of the UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous With French Cinema event, which kicked off Wednesday.

The sales company has closed deals on the film with major distributors in Germany (Telepool), Spain (A Contracorriente), Belgium (Vertigo), Switzerland (JMH Distributions) and Canada (TVA Films).

The movie follows Charly (Geraldine Pailhas), the editor in chief of a fashion magazine, who inherits the family business, a butcher shop. She’s about to sell it when Martial (Arnaud Ducret), who worked with her father, says he wants to take over the business, giving her second thoughts. These two opposite characters will have to get used to one another.

Other Angle’s co-founder Olivier Albou said the deals were sealed following the physical screenings that UniFrance organized with independent theaters in key European territories.

“Following the screening of ‘The Butcher’s Daughter’ in Barcelona we got five offers for Spain,” said Albou. “Distributors used to ask us to send them links because they didn’t have time to attend screenings, but now with the pandemic they are missing theaters so much that they have been thanking us for allowing them to discover the movies on a big screen with other distributors they haven’t seen in a while,” said Albou.

Even with theaters closed in many countries around the world, Thompson’s movie managed to attract buyers because it’s “a feel-good film set in Paris with two characters who have a great chemistry and evolve in the very different worlds of fashion and cuisine,” said the sales executive.

Other Angle’s slate of market premieres at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous also includes Nicolas Cuche’s “Spoiled Brats,” Thomas Gilou’s “Retirement Home,” and David Lanzmann’s “Savage Days.”